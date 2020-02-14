Mahtomedi picked up a 5-2 win over a solid Class 2A team, Champlin Park, on Thursday evening on the Rebels’ ice. Nikolai Dulak scored twice for the Zephyrs (16-8), including a power-play goal to close the scoring at 12:08 of the third period. Adam Johnson, Nathan Gruhlke and Dylan Duckson also found the net for the Zephyrs. Colin Hagsrom and Johnson made two assists each and Ben Dardis stopped 34 of 36 shots. Ryker Grant and Tanner Thompson scored for the Rebels (16-9). Mahtomedi will close the regular season Saturday against Mounds View, 7:30 p.m., at St. Croix Rec Center.

