The Mahtomedi Zephyrs overpowered St. Paul Academy 6-2 on Tuesday evening at St. Croix Rec Center, outshooting the Spartans 43-18. Scoring for the Zephyrs (2-2) were JD Metz in the first period, Grant Dardis and Adam Johnson in the second, and David Woisfeld (twice) and Owen Harrod in the third. Tony Neubeck assisted on three goals. Cole Barr’e was in goal, making 16 saves. Judah Thomas and Griffin Lennes scored for SPA (1-2-1).

