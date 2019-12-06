Hockey: White Bear Lake boys thump Woodbury 6-0

Sam Newpower, Billy Rose and Lleyton Roed scramble for possession of the puck in front of goaltender Josh Davis during the 6-0 White Bear Lake victory over Woodbury Thursday, Dec. 5 at the Vadnais Sports Center. Roed scored three goals with Newpower and Rose each scoring single goals for the Bears.

 Paul Dols | Press Publications

White Bear Lake has a 3-0 record after handing Woodbury a 6-0 loss at home on Thursday evening. Lleyton Roed pumped in three goals for the Bears. Sam Newpower, Tyler Schauer and Billy Rose found the net once each. Luke Ahles assisted on three goals. Tyler Steffens in goal stopped 18 shots for the shutout against the Royals (0-3-1).

