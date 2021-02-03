White Bear Lake picked up its first win, 7-1 over Irondale/St. Anthony Village, on Tuesday evening. Ellie Sarauer and Cella Spence each knocked in two goals, and Maren Schoeberl, Gabby Hofeld, and Abby Broz one each, for the Bears (1-4). Gabriela Casa De Calvo in goal stopped 17 of 18 shots by the Knights (0-5).
Latest News
- Basketball: Centennial boys lose to Blaine
- Basketball: Cougar girls top Blaine 76-67
- Hockey: Cougar girls edge Osseo/PC 3-2
- Basketball: Mahtomedi boys beat CHOF, Sibley
- Basketball: Zephyr girls clip Sibley
- Hockey: Hill-Murray repels Zephyrs 5-2 in duel of defending state champs
- Hockey: Minneapolis nips Mahtomedi girls 5-4
- Hockey: White Bear girls top Irondale/SAV for first win
Most Popular
Articles
- Ice fishing
- Landscape business looking to grow in Hugo
- Washington County Sheriff’s Reports
- Goal set high for business donation effort
- Get lost in Stillwater’s massive ice maze
- New group encourages residents to ‘Buy Nothing’
- Circle Pines receives record responses on city survey
- Waterfront will be missing familiar face
- Ramsey County Sheriff’s Reports
- Basketball: Bears rally to force OT, lost to Raptors 54-52
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.