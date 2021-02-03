White Bear Lake picked up its first win, 7-1 over Irondale/St. Anthony Village, on Tuesday evening. Ellie Sarauer and Cella Spence each knocked in two goals, and Maren Schoeberl, Gabby Hofeld, and Abby Broz one each, for the Bears (1-4). Gabriela Casa De Calvo in goal stopped 17 of 18 shots by the Knights (0-5).

