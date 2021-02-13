White Bear Lake scored twice in the first period and made the early lead stand for 2-0 win over Irondale/St. Anthony Village at home Friday evening. Maren Schoeberl delivered a power play goal at 3:22, assisted by Ellie Sarauer and Zoe Timmons. Sarauer netted the second goal at 10:53. The Bears (3-5) outshot the Knights (0-5) by 35-13 with Maya Martson on goal for the shutout.

