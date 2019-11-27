A short-handed goal by Sophie Verkerke in the third period gave White Bear Lake a boost and the Bears held on to defeat Mounds View 3-2 on Tuesday evening.
Verkerke’s goal opened a 3-1 lead at 6:53 of the third period and offset a power play goal by Mounds View’s Sophia Coltvet at 7:09.
The Bears (2-3) led 2-0 in the first period on goals by Ellie Sarauer and Jillian Moor (power play). Assisting were Ashlyn Jungwirth on the first goal and Mauren Schoeberl and Avery Snyder on the second.
After a scoreless second period, Laura Arfstrom got the Mustangs (0-4-2) on the board at 3:39 of the third period, assisted by Coltvet and Lindsay Berggren.
Mounds View was 1-for-7 and the Bears 1-for-5 on power plays.
Bear goalie Maya Martson stopped 27 of 29 shots, and Mustang goalie Abbie Thompson stopped 29 of 32.
