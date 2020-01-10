White Bear Lake scored with 11 seconds left to force overtime and Grant Hofeld notched the game-winner in OT as the Bears nipped Stillwater 4-3 at home Thursday evening. The No. 4 ranked Bears (10-1-1) generated two goals in the last 1:14 of regulation, by Tyler Schauer at 15:46 and Billy Rose at 16:49, to knot the score at 3-3. Hofeld’s goal 6:48 into OT was assisted by Sam Verkerke. Lleyton Roed had the Bears first goal, Hofeld made two assists and goalie Tyler Steffens stopped 38 of 41 shots. Ty Tucotto, Cooper Wylie and Carter Bies scored for the Ponies (8-3). In the Suburban East, Cretin-Derham Hall is 8-0, the Bears 8-1, Stillwater 6-2, and Forest Lake 5-2-2.
