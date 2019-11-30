Saint Paul, MN (55110)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Low around 30F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.