White Bear Lake pumped four third-period goals and handed perennial power Duluth East a 5-0 loss on Saturday afternoon at home.
The game was scoreless until Sam Verkerke scored at 8:48 of the second period. Up 1-0 heading into the third, the Bears (2-0) quickly made it 3-0 on goals by Sam Newpower at 26 seconds and Lleyton Roed at 3:30.
Roed scored again at 6:06 and Tyler Schauer finished it off at 10:15.
The Bears outshot the Greyhounds (0-1) by just 32-29 but Tyler Steffens stopped all 29 by East. Newpower, Roed, Billy Rose, Joe Montgomery, Schauer and Grant Hofeld made one assist each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.