Sophie Verkerke delivered both goals as White Bear Lake tripped Hibbing-Chisholm 2-1 in overtime Saturday in Hibbing. The Bears (3-4) salvaged a split on their trip to the Iron Range, having lost at Grand Rapids-Greenway 2-0 on Friday evening. Verkerke scored on a power play 3:14 into overtime, assisted by Maren Schoeberl. The senior forward had tied the score 1-1 early in the second period, assisted by Jillian Moor and Ellie Sarauer. Maya Martson was in goal. For Hibbing-Chishom (3-6), Megan Bussey got one past Martson in the first period.

