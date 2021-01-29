White Bear Lake lost to Stillwater in overtime 5-4 there Thursday evening after leading by two goals twice.
The Bears (3-2) led 2-0 on goals by Lleyton Roed in the first period and Andrew Larson in the second. Aiden Anderson and Riley Skuza pulled Stillwater even.
The Bears went back up 4-2 after goals by Ethan Moerke with three seconds left in the second period, and by Aiden Welch eight seconds into the third. Stillwater (3-1) caught up within five minutes with Alex Corbett and Evan Murr scoring. In the OT, Corbett got the game-winner at 5:33.
The Bears had 38 shots on goal to Stillwater’s 27. Jackson Kohnen stopped 22 of 27 shots for the Bears, and Nolan LaCossse 34 of 38 for the Ponies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.