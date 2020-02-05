White Bear Lake gave up four goals in the third period, the last two empty-netters, and lost to Stillwater 7-4 on Tuesday evening at St. Croix Rec Center. The Bears (15-5-1), who were outshot 25-18, got three goals from Sam Newpower, including two in the third period at 6:12 and 10:37 to erase a 4-2 deficit. Stillwater’s Nick Dario regained the lead for the Ponies (also 15-5-1) at 11:00, and Noah Tussey and Keegan O’Brien got empty-netters at 16:07 and 16:44. Ethan Moerke had the other Bears goal. Goalie Tyler Steffens gave up five goals on 25 shots.
