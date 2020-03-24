Mahtomedi’s state Class A champion boys hockey team had four all-Metro East Conference picks.
They are senior defenseman Max Pieper, sophomore goalie Ben Dardis, senior forward Nikolai Dulak, and junior forward Adam Johnson.
Dardis and Dulak shared the team MVP award. Other team awards announced by coach Jeff Poeschl went to junior JD Metz (hardest worker), senior Colin Hagstrom (Ultimate Zephyr) and Pieper and senior Blake Hansen (unsung heroes).
Getting all-conference honorable mention were Hagstrom, Metz, junior Tony Neubeck and junior Ethan Peterson.
Mahtomedi finished 23-8 overall and 7-3 in the conference for second place behind Class AA state champion Hill-Murray.
Zephyrs with 20 or more points (goals-assists-points) were Dulak 27-29-54, Johnson 17-32-49, Peterson 11-30-41, Metz 9-26-35, Ryan Berglund 13-10-23, Cole Klingbell 10-12-22 and Hagstrom 11-9-20.
Dardis compiled a .932 save percentage and 2.00 goals-against average.
