Simley scored a pair of short-handed goals against Mahtomedi and defeated the Zephyrs 3-1 on Friday night. Ella Tucitto and Kelsi Ries had the shorthanded goals for Simley (3-3-1) and Kate Carlson added the final goal. Terah Skillings scored early in the third period for Mahtomedi (3-4). Simley had 16 shots on goal and Mahtomedi ad 13.
