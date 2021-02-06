Simley scored a pair of short-handed goals against Mahtomedi and defeated the Zephyrs 3-1 on Friday night. Ella Tucitto and Kelsi Ries had the shorthanded goals for Simley (3-3-1) and Kate Carlson added the final goal. Terah Skillings scored early in the third period for Mahtomedi (3-4). Simley had 16 shots on goal and Mahtomedi ad 13.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.