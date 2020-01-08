Emme Nelson drilled three goals and assisted on another as Mahtomedi defeated Henry Sibley 7-1 on Tuesday evening in St. Paul. Nelson tallied three straight goals, capped by a power play goal, to open a 4-0 lead. Emma Dornseif scored twice and Karen Miller (power play) and Avrie Whitmore once each. Ella Heath made 16 saves. Mahtomedi is 10-6-1 and Sibley is 3-14.
