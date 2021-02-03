Minneapolis scraped out a 5-4 win over Mahtomedi in a game close all the the way on Tuesday evening at St. Croix Rec Center. Karen Miller scored twice in the first period for the Zephyrs (3-3). Regan Berglund and Sydney King scored in the second period. The score was 4-4 after two periods. Lizzy Hamel got the tying goal for Minneapolis (3-2) with 39 seconds left in the second period and delivered the go-ahead goal at 12:56 of the third period. Mahtomedi goalie Ella Heath stopped 22 of 27 shots and Lucy Breuning of Minneapolis stopped 21 of 25.

