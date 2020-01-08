Mahtomedi got 42 saves by Ben Dardis and held off St. Thomas Academy 4-2 on Tuesday evening at St. Croix Rec Center. Nikolai Dulak delivered two goals for the Zephyrs (10-3). Ryan Berglund and Adam Johnson had one each. They were 2-for-6 on the power play with Berglund and Dulak scoring. The Cadets (5-6-2), who outshot the Zephyrs 44-23, got goals from Jackson Hallum and Riley O’Brien (power play).
