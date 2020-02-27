The Mahtomedi Zephyrs earned a shot at their fourth consecutive state trip by battling past Tartan 2-0 in the Section 4A semifinals on Thursday evening.
Mahtomedi (19-8) faces South St. Paul (12-11-4) for the championship Friday at the same site, Roseville Ice Arena, 7 p.m. The Zephyrs beat the Packers 4-0 in December.
Both Zephyr goals came in the second period, delivered by Tony Neubeck at 7:35 and J.D. Metz at 10:39, the latter assisted by Adam Johnson.
Ben Dardis made 29 saves for the shutout. Tartan goalie Jack Cashin stopped 30 of 32.
The Titans, who beat the Zephyrs 3-1 on Jan. 9, finished 15-12.
Johnson reached the section finals beating Gentry Academy 3-1 and St. Paul Academy 3-2 in overtime.
The Governors, once a perennial power with 22 state trips and four state titles, hopes to reach state for the first time since 1995
