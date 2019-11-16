The Mahtomedi Zephyrs picked up two wins on a weekend trip up north, improving to 3-1 for the season.
The Zephyrs beat Eveleth-Gilbert 2-1 in Friday evening in Eveleth, overcoming 47 saves by Bears goalie Rachel Woods. They gave up a short-handed goal by Kylie Baranzelli in the first period, but scored on power plays by Megan Johnson in the second period and Erika Broten in the third period. Assists were provided by Emma Dornself and Anna Jerylo, respectively. Lauren Hamme made 14 saves.
The Zephyrs blanked Hibbing-Chisholm 3-0 Saturday in Hibbing with Karen Miller, Dornself and Johnson (empty net) scoring. Terah Skills and Emma Nelson made assists and Hamme was in goal.
