Mahtomedi prevailed in  duel of hot goalies 2-1 over Orono on Thursday evening in Orono. Zephyr goalie Ben Dardis stopped 27 of 28 shots while Orono’s Brock Payton foiled 42 of 44 Zephyr shots. Mahtomedi is 5-3 and Orono 6-2. Brent Gulenchyn scored for Mahtomedi in the first period, assisted by Ryan Berglund. Carson Clark scored for Orono at 2:19 of the third period on a power play. Mahtomedi took the lead at 14:44 of the third period with Dylan Duckson finding the net, assisted by Adam Johnson and Ethan Peterson.

