Mahtomedi boys hockey teams have knocked on this door several times before.
“It’s really nice to finally get over the threshold,” coach Jeff Poeschl said.
The Zephyrs steamrolled top-ranked Warroad 5-1 in the Class 1A hockey semifinals Saturday at Xcel Energy Center, advancing to the championship game for the first time in the program’s 12 state trips.
The fourth-seeded Zephyrs (21-8), who beat fifth-seeded Delano in the first round, will battle No. 2 seed Hermantown in the finals at noon Saturday.
Mahtomedi had lost four previous semifinals, including the last two years. Their first semifinal was in 1994 against Warroad, which was the only other time the Zephyrs have faced on of the state’s most prominent hockey towns.
“Some of our biggest fans in this tournament are the alums from that 1994 team that lost to Warroad in the semifinals, in overtime,” Poeschl said. “We had a lot of texts this morning and a lot of them were from the 1994 team.”
Mahtomedi pumped in five goals in a 21-minute stretch against Warroad, after scoring four goals in the last four and a half minutes against Delano.
“I would say that is atypical for our team,” Proeschl said about the scoring bursts in two straight state games.
"We saw what worked the other other night," said Billy Butterworth, who got Mahtomedi's first goal in both state games,
Warroad (27-3), a four-time state champion making its 13th state appearance but first in 10 years. faces St. Cloud Cathedral (24-4-1) in the third-place game.
“We know Warroad is really good but we also know were are deeper than them,” said Adam Johnson, who delivered two of the five goals.
Hermantown (23-3-4) is the definite favorite in the finals, having beaten the Zephyrs 9-2 just before Christmas.
The Hawks, beating Monticello 7-1 and St. Cloud Cathedral 6-2, have reached state finals for the 11th time in their 15 state appearances, with three titles and four runner-up finishes.
“They pounded us,” said Proeschl about the December game in Hermantown. “But we are a different team now.”
He added, “We play them in the summer, and we scrimmage them before the season, and we’ve always been competitive. They came to our rink last year and beat us 2-1. So I’d like to think the 9-2 game was an anomaly. But it was a kick in the pants also, and we know we have to really be ready to play.”
Warroad had three good chances from close range in the first ten minutes but couldn’t put the “biscuit in the basket” as the slang goes, and Mahtomedi goalie Ben Dardis made 12 saves in the period.
The Zephyrs then grabbed a 2-0 lead, in sharp contrast their state opener when they trailed Delano 2-0 after a period.
Buttermore scored off a pass from Cole Klingbell at 11:20, with Buttermore trailing Klinbell, who made a backward pass. Tony Neubeck also assisted.
“I was yelling for the puck and fortunately he (Klingbell) found me. I didn’t know if he could hear me. He put it right in front of the net and I got it off quick and it got through.”
On a power play, J.D. Metz whipped a perfect pass from above the circle to Colin Hagstrom, stationed just to the right of net. Hagstrom tapped the puck once, then slammed it past the goalie, with just 19 seconds left in the period. Nikolai Dulak also assisted. That was just the fifth power play goal allowed this season by Warroad.
Hagstrom, senior forward, has scored five goals in five section and state games. He notched just one goal in the regular season after missing 13 games with a broken leg.
Mahomedi quickly made it 3-0 in the second period with Adam Johnson, at full speed, firing the puck over the goalie’s shoulder from just inside right circle at 2:37. Dylan Duckson assisted.
Hermantown pulled within 3-1 when Grant Slukynsky slipped one past Ben Dardis at 5:04 on a power play, with Jayson Shauabay assisting. That was the fourth goal of the tournament and 38th of the season by Slukynsky, a senior forward.
Moments later, the Hawks had a breakaway opportunity for a short-handed goal by Anthony Foster but Dardis knocked away that point-blank shot, the most prominent of his 29 saves.
“I knew I had to stop it. The whole game could have been different if they made it,” Dardis said.
“I wasn’t surprised. He does that all the time in practice,” Proeschl said. “There’s guys on the team who’ve broken sticks in frustration. But what a time to make a save like that.”
That was far as Warroad’s comeback would go.
Mahtomedi’s Nathan Gruelke made it 4-1 with slap shot that glanced off Warroad goalie Zach Foster’s glove and rolled down his back, into the crease, at 15:34. It was just the second goal of the year for the senior defender.
Johnson drilled his second goal of the game, third of the tournament and 17th of the season at 16:31, rushing the net and firing the puck just under the bar. Assists came from Dulak and Neubeck. That give the Zephyrs a 5-1 lead — five goals on just 11 shots at that point — on the top seed.
The third period was a scoreless stalemate with each team launching six shots, leaving Warroad with a 30-18 edge for the game.
