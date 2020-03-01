The Mahtomedi Zephyrs are seeded No. 4 in the state Class A boys hockey tournament and will face Delano in the final game Thursday at Xcel Energy Center.
The quarterfinal top bracket pairings are No. 2 St. Cloud Cathedral (23-3-1) vs. Mankato East/Loyola (14-13-1) at 11 a.m., No. 3 Hermantown (21-3-4) vs. Monticello (20-7-1) at 1 p.m. The bottom bracket has No. 1 Warroad (26-2) vs. Hutchinson (19-8-1) at 6 p.m. and No. 4 Mahtomedi (20-8) vs. No. 5 Delano (22-6) at 8 p.m.
The semifinals will be Friday at 11 and 1 p.m. and championship Saturday at noon.
Mahtomedi, the Section 4A champions, are playing in their 12th state tournament and fourth in a row. The Zephyrs placed third last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.