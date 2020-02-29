Mahtomedi will play in the hockey state tournament for the fourth straight season after turning back conference rival South St. Paul 5-1 in the Section 4A finals Friday evening.
The top-seeded Zephyrs (20-8) quickly took charge. Colin Hagstrom pumped in a power play goal at 3:04 of the first period. With South St. Paul on the power play shortly after, Mahtomedi’s Blake Hansen cranked up for a slap shot from the outer edge of the circle. The long shot found the back of the net for a short-handed goal at 6:42.
Ethan Peterson knocked in the Zephyrs next two goals, giving them a 3-1 lead at 7:48 of the second period and a 4-1 lead at 13:15 of the third. Nikolai Dulak got the fifth goal and assisted on two others.
That was just Hansen’s third goal of the season. Peterson has nine and Hagstrom eight. This will be the fourth state tournament for Dulak, who leads the Zephyrs with 26 goals, and Hagstrom.
Jayce Schauer had the goal for South St. Paul (12-12-4), which had beeb shut out twice by the Zephyrs in Metro East Conference play.
Mahtomedi goalie Ben Dardis stopped 12 of 13 shots by the Packers, and 66 of 68 in three section wins.
Mahtomedi, which placed third in the 2019 state tournament, will make its 12th state appearance and fifth in six years. The Class A tournament starts Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center.
