The Mahtomedi Zephyrs were on the verge of a first-round elimination at the state hockey tournament when they caught fire Wednesday evening.
The Zephyrs struck for three goals in three and a half minutes, then added an empty-netter, to scuttle Delano 5-2 in a game were they gave up the first two goals and still trailed 2-1 with four and a half minutes left.
The other Class A quarterfinals at Xcel Energy Center were settled early as Warroad beat Hutchinson 9-3, Hermantown thumped Monticello 7-1 and St. Cloud Cathedral finished Mankato East/Loyola 11-2.
In the semifinals Friday, No. 2 St. Cloud Cathedral (24-3-1) faces No. 3 Hermantown (22-3-4) at 11 a.m., and No. 4 Mahtomedi (21-8) takes on top-seeded Warroad (27-2) at 1 p.m.
“Especially after the last couple years when we have struggled in the semifinals, we are really looking forward to Friday,” said J.D. Metz, who scored the go-ahead goal, when interview on the Channel 45 telecast after the game.
The Zephyrs lost to Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin last year and Orono the year before in the semifinals.
Delano led 2-0 in the first period on goals by Jesse Peterson (power play) at 10:03 and Gunnar Paulson at 12:00.
Mahtomedi got on the board 3:26 into the second period when Billy Buttermore drilled the puck past the goalie and just inside the far post, on a power play, assisted by Max Pieper and goalie Ben Dardis.
The Zephyrs still trailed 2-1 after two periods against a Delano team (22-7) that was 18-0 when leading after two.
“Good pushback, but we are still down by one,” coach Jeff Poeschl said in the TV interview at the period break. “We have to keep our feet moving, make more plays, and show a little more poise with puck, but we’ve got a little momentum going. In that first period, we were gripping the stick a little tight.”
Delano held the lead for another 12 and a half minutes until Mahtomedi got the equalizer on a highlight-reel-worthy play with 4:22 left.
With Adam Johnson, left unattended, streaking toward the Delano goal, his teammate Ethan Peterson fired a long pass that led Johnson perfectly. Without breaking stride, Johnson gathered the puck and had a one-on-one with Delano goalie Cole Lomme. He slid the puck under the goalie's stick to knot the score. Nathan Gruhkle also assisted on the play.
The go-ahead goal came less than a minute late. Metz got the puck from Nikolai Dulak in front of the net and deftly back-handed it into the cords with 3:14 left. Colin Hagstrom also assisted.
And with 1:50 remaining, Dulak gave the Zephyrs a two-goal lead, punching in his team-leading 27th goal off a feed from Ryan Berglund, who had snared the puck between two Delano players in the circle, wheeled to the net and dumped it off.
The empty-netter came from Hagstrom on a long missive from the boards at center ice, with seven seconds left.
Sophomore goalie Ben Dardis, after the two early goals, shut the door on the Tigers with 16 saves.
“A lot of credit on our goalie,” Metz said, in the TV post-game interview. “He really held us in there. It could have been 4-1 or 5-1.”
Mahtomedi had a 34-20 edge in shots on goal as they stopped Delano’s 12-game win streak.
