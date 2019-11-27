A pair of power play goals from Emma Dornseif helped Mahtomedi beat Chisago Lakes 5-2 at home on Monday evening — handing the Wildcats their first loss.
Dornsief got both those goals in the second period as the Zephyrs opened a 3-1 lead. The Zephyrs were 2-for-3 on power plays and the Wildcats were 1-for-5.
Emme Nelson, Megan Johnson and Anna Jerylo notched the other goals for the Zephyrs (5-2). Johnson assisted on two goals. Goalie Lauren Hamme stopped 22 of 24 shots.
Scoring for Chisago Lakes (5-1) were Jenna Lawry (power play) and Claire Devries.
