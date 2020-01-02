The Mahtomedi girls hockey team finished 1-1-1 in the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic, playing in the Silver Division. After beating Cambridge-Isanti/Mora/Pine City 4-0 on Monday (previously reported), the Zephyrs (8-6-1) lost to Buffalo 6-2 on Tuesday and tied Chisago Lakes 2-2 on Wednesday. Karen Miller and Ellie Donovan had the goals against Buffalo. Against Chisago Lakes, Emma Dornseit scored with six seconds left in the third period, assisted by Emme Nelson, to force overtime. Miller had the other goal and Lauren Hamme made 28 saves.
