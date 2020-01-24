Mahtomedi cruised to a 6-2 win over Hastings on the Raiders ice Thursday evening. Megan Johnson knocked in two goals, including one on a power play. Avrie Whitmore, Erika Broten, Molly Burglund and Terah Skillings had the other goals as the Zephyrs (12-7) built a 6-0 lead and compiled a 51-26 edge in shots. Lauren Hemme had 24 saves and gave up two goals by Hastings (5-15) in the last minute and a half.
