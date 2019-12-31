Mahtomedi pumped in four goals in the third period to break open a scoreless game and beat Cambridge-Isanti/Mora/Pine City 4-0 on Monday in the first round of the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic in Blaine. Karen Miller, Anna Jerylo, Emma Nelson and Emma Dornseif delivered the goals as the Zephyrs outshot them 16-5 in the third period and 31-17 overall. Lauren Hamme made 17 saves in the shutout.
