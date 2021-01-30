Saint Paul, MN (55110)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening. A few snow showers developing late. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 27F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening. A few snow showers developing late. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 27F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%.