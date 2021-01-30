Hopkins/St. Louis Park tripped Mahtomedi 3-2 in overtime on Saturday afternoon in Hopkins. Erin Brousseau got the game-winner 4:26 into the extra season for the Royals (4-1). Erika Broten and Abby Hanson scored for the Zephyrs (3-2) and Ella Heath stopped 23 of 26 shots. Sofia Hoffman notched the Royals first two goals and Leah Bosch made 34 saves.

