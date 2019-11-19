Mahtomedi snagged its fourth straight win, over Rochester Lourdes 4-1, despite being outshot 21-10, at home Tuesday evening.
The Zephyrs (4-1) handed Lourdes (4-1) its first loss.
Scoring for the Zephyrs were Erika Broten (power play) and Emme Nelson in the second period, and Megan Johnson twice in the third period, the second on a power play with nine seconds left.
Maggie Hanzel scored for Lourdes in the first period on a power play.
Mahtomedi’s Lauren Hamme stopped 20 of 21 shots. Notching assists were Emma Dornseif, Ellie Donovan, Peyton Irsfeld, and Nelson.
