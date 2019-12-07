Mahtomedi gave up the first goal but responded with three straight in the first period and went on to defeat Hastings 4-2 on Friday evening at St. Croix Rec Center. Karen Miller got the first and third goals of the period with Emma Nelson scoring on a power play in between. With the score 3-2 in the third period, Megan Johnson scored at 8:07 for a two-goal margin. Ireland Zaruba and Kaitlin Petrich scored for Hastings (2-7). Mahtomedi (6-3) outshot the Raiders 27-13 with goalie Lauren Hamme making 11 saves.

