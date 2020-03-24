Mahtomedi girls hockey had one all-state pick and four all-conference picks after a 16-9-2 season, including 6-4-1 in Metro East Conference play.
Emma Dornseif, senior defenseman, was named to the coaches association all-state team. All-conference picks are Dornseif; Megan Johnson, senior forward; Emma Nelson, senior forward; and Erika Broten, junior defenseman.
Honorable mentions for all-state were Broten and senior goalie Lauren Hamme. Honorable mentions for all-conference were Hamme; sophomore Karen Miller, and junior Tarah Skillings.
Team awards went to Hamme (most valuable), Nelson (offensive player), Dornseif (defensive player), Johnson (Hobey Baker) and senior Hailey Granec (coaches award). Awards were announced by coach Bill Mauricio.
Top scorers (goals-assists-points) were Nelson 16-19-35, Dornseif 12-12-24, Johnson 14-9-23, Broten 8-14-22, and Miller 12-7-20. Hamme’s goalie stats were 1.59 goals-against-average and .920 save percentage.
