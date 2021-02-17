St. Michael-Albertville handed Mahtomedi a 3-2 overtime loss on Tuesday evening on the Knights’ ice. Mahtomedi (6-4) led 2-0 after one period on goals by Ryan Berglund and David Wolsfeld (power play). The Knights (3-8) rallied with goals by Zach Miller (power play) in the second period, Max Miller in the third period and Miller again in overtime. STMA goalie Austin Dietrich stopped five Mahtomedi shots in OT before Miller scored at 6:20. He had 26 saves overall. Mahtomedi goalie Ben Dardis stopped 29 of 32 shots.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.