The Mahtomedi Zephyrs nabbed their third straight win, over Simley 5-1, on Thursday evening at St. Croix Rec Center. Simley (1-2-2) scored first, by Justin Warrick at 11:24 of the first period. Mahtomedi (3-2) dominated after that, outshooting the Warriors 44-27, with goals by Nick Beiersdorf, Sean Doggett, JD Metz, and Adam Johnson, who got the last two. Ben Dardis in goal stopped 26 of 27 shots.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.