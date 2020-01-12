Ben Dardis made 56 saves to help Mahtomedi pull out a 3-2 win over Hill-Murray on Saturday at St. Croix Rec Center. Dardis stopped all 18 Pioneer shots in the third period after the Zephyrs tied the score on Nikolai Dulak’s second goal of the game, 21 seconds into the period, and Adam Johnson gave them the lead at 2:53. Johnson assisted on the other two goals. Charlie Strobel and Matthew Fleischhacker had the Hill-Murray goals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.