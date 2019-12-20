Six players scored for Mahtomedi as the Zephyrs cruised to a 6-0 win at Northfield on Thursday evening. The goals were scored by Ryan Berglund (power play), Nikolai Dulak, Ethan Peterson, Max Pieper (power play), Dylan Duckson, and Adam Johnson in that order. Peterson and Berglund also made two assists each. Ben Dardis stopped 22 shots for the shutout of the Raiders (4-5). Mahtomedi, ranked No. 4 in Class 1A, improved to 7-1.
