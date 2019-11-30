Mahtomedi outlasted Totino-Grace 5-4 in a game where each team peppered the nets Saturday evening. Scoring for Mahtomedi (2-0) were Blake Hansen, Nikolai Dulak, Colin Hagstrom (power play), Adam Johnson (power play), and Ethan Peterson. Hagstrom also made two assists. The Zephyrs led 5-2 after two periods and held on. Scoring for the Eagles (0-1) were Connor Smith, Austin Burnevik (power play), Jack Gray and Sam Thelen. Mahtomedi goalie Ben Dardis stopped 36 of 40 shots. T-G’s Wes Johnson stopped 38 of 43.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.