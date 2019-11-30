Saint Paul, MN (55110)

Today

Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late. Low near 30F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late. Low near 30F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.