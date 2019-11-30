Mahtomedi outlasted Totino-Grace 5-4 in a game where each team peppered the nets Saturday evening. Scoring for Mahtomedi (2-0) were Blake Hansen, Nikolai Dulak, Colin Hagstrom (power play), Adam Johnson (power play), and Ethan Peterson. Hagstrom also made two assists. The Zephyrs led 5-2 after two periods and held on. Scoring for the Eagles (0-1) were Connor Smith, Austin Burnevik (power play), Jack Gray and Sam Thelen. Mahtomedi goalie Ben Dardis stopped 36 of 40 shots. T-G’s Wes Johnson stopped 38 of 43.
