Mahtomedi scored the first two goals before Stillwater took charge and defeated the Zephyrs 4-2 on Tuesday evening at St. Croix Rec Center. Scoring for the Zephyrs (13-7) were Nikolai Dulak (power play) and Billy Buttermore. Joe Stengl knotted the score with two goals for the Ponies (13-4-1) at 13:23 and 15:50 of the second period, and Noah Tussey and Ty Tuccitto gave them the lead in the third. Stillwater had a 30-28 edge in shots.
