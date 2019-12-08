Ethan Peterson scored twice in the first period, launching Mahtomedi on a 5-3 win over previously-unbeaten Hastings on Saturday evening in Hastings. Peterson found the net at 7:45 and 16:30 for a 2-0 lead. Ray Olson and Nikolai Dulak scored in the second period and Adam Johnson made it 5-3 with 24 seconds left in the game. Max Pieper made two assists and Ben Dardis was in goal for the Zephyrs (4-1). Jake Harris, Jack Klimek, and Leo Otto had goals for Hastings (3-1).

