Mahtomedi picked up a 5-2 win over Breck on Thursday evening at St. Croix Rec Center. Dylan Duckson knocked in the first two goals for the Zephyrs (15-8). JD Metz, Colin Hagstrom and Nikolai Dulak added one each. Ben Dardis made 28 saves as the Zephyrs had a 48-30 edge in shots on Blake (12-10).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.