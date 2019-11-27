The Mahtomedi Zephyrs cruised in their season opener over Sartell-St. Stephen 8-1 on Tuesday evening on their home ice at St. Croix Rec Center. Cole Klingbell delivered two goals and assisted on two others. Ryan Berglund notched two goals. Adding one each were Colin Hagstrom (shorthanded), Nikolai Dulak, Adam Johnson and Ray Olson. Tony Neubeck and JD Metz each had two assists. Ben Dardis in goal stopped 17 of 18 shots. Michael Webster scored for the visitors.

