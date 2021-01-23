Mahtomedi picked up its first win of the season, after losing to two Class 2A powers, on Saturday, beating Hudson 4-2 in Wisconsin. Finding the net for the Zephyrs were AJ Metz, Adam Johnson, David Woisfeld and Dylan Duckson, who clinched the win with 20 seconds left. Ethan Peterson and Johnson each made two assists. Woisfeld and Grant Dardis made one each. The Zephyrs had a 32-22 shot advantage with Ben Dardis making 20 saves.
