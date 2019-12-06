Mahtomedi clipped St. Paul Academy 3-1 on Thursday evening, with goals by Adam Johnson in the first period, and Dylan Duckson and Nikolai Dulak (power play) in the second period. Max Pieper assisted on two goals. Ben Dardis stopped 21 of 22 shots, giving up a goal to William Shavee. Mahtomedi is now 3-1, and SPA is 4-2.
