White Bear Lake tied the score with 16 seconds left in regulation, then pulled out a 3-2 overtime win over arch rival Hill-Murray on Tuesday evening at Aldrich Arena.
“Gutsy win, as the team is fighting the flu bug. Great comeback win,” said coach Tim Sager after the No. 7 ranked Bears (6-0-1) handed conference and section rival Hill-Murray (6-1), ranked No. 3, their first loss.
Sam Newpower knotted the score 16 seconds before the final horn and Billy Rose got the game-winner on a power play a 4;13 of overtime.
Newpower scored off a set face-off play. He collected the loose puck off the wall, high in the slot and went for broke.
“He made a great shot through a screen,” Sager said. “The goaltender never saw it.”
Rose, who assisted on the Newpower goal, had a chance to win it in OT after a tripping penalty on H-M, and delivered. Lleyton Roed collected a loose puck, was chased by two Pioneers, and steered the puck to Rose, who one-timed it and beat the goalie to his glove side.
Ethan Moerke scored in the first period with Cade Kodytek and Sam Verkerke assisting. Hill-Murray took a 2-1 lead on goals by Triston Tabucol and Charlie Strobel (power play) in the third.
Tyler Steffens in goal stopped 19 of 21 shots and H-M’s Remington Keopple foiled 19 of 22.
