Grant Hofeld delivered two power play goals in the first period, launching White Bear Lake an an 8-3 win over Roseville Area at home Thursday evening. Hofeld scored at 6:38 and 12:09 for a 2-0 lead, and got the hat trick by knocking in the Bears’ fourth goal of the second period. Billy Rose added two goals and Sam Newpower and Brady O’Brien one each. Rose assisted on four goals for a six-point night. Lleyton Roed had three assists. The Bears (14-4-1) had a 43-38 edge in shots with 35 saves by Tyler Steffens. Gavin Carlson had a goal and assist for Roseville (7-13).
