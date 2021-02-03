Mahtomedi lost a duel of reigning state champions to Hill-Murray for the second time this season, 5-2, on Tuesday evening at Aldrich Arena.
The Pioneers peppered Mahtomedi’s standout goalie Ben Dardis for 15 shots in the first period and got four past him, by Matthew Fleischacker, Dylan Godbout (power play), Brady Ingebritson, and Anthony Madigan (power play). two on power plays.
Both Mahtomedi goals came in that free-wheeling first period, by Ethan Peterson, short-handed on a rebound and Adam Johnson (power play).
The only goal after that was by Madigan on a one-on-one breakaway late in the second period. Dardis faced 37 shots, stopping 32. H-M’s Nick Erickson stopped 17 of 19.
Hill-Murray, defending Class 2A champion, currently ranked No. 9, is 5-1. Mahtomedi, defending Class 1A champion, currently ranked No. 5, is 3-3. Hill-Murray also beat
