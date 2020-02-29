White Bear Lake scored the first two goals but could not hold off its longtime nemesis, Hill-Murray, in their latest duel for a state tournament berth Friday night.
The Pioneers (19-6-1) denied the Bears 3-2 in the Section 4AA finals, with Nick Pierre delivering a dramatic, game-winning, short-handed goal with 5:49 left at Aldrich Arena.
The Star-Tribune noted that Hill-Murray has a 12-4 record against the Bears in section finals, and that the two schools have clashed 25 times in the last 37 section tournaments.
White Bear Lake beat the Pioneers 3-2 in last year’s section finals and clipped them again 3-2 in overtime this season on Dec. 17 but could not make it three in a row and finished the season 18-9-1.
Sam Newpower jump-started the Bears’ chances by scoring just 30 seconds into the game, and again at 2:55 of the second period. Newpower had 26 goals for the season, four in the sectionals. Lleyton Roed and Sam Verkerke assisted on the goal off the face-off, and Billy Rose and Luke Ahles assisted on the second one.
Hill-Murray sprang back into a 2-2 tie with two goals less than than four minutes apart late in the second period, by Charlie Strobel at 12:02 and Owen Quast at 15:49.
The two squads battled fiercely for the go-ahead goal in the third period and neither succeeded for the first 11 minutes. Then the Bears got a break with an interference penalty on Hill-Murray with 6:52 left.
However, halfway through the power play, the Bears misplayed a pass and Pierre, probably the fastest player in the rink, pounced on it in the middle of the rink. He had a wide-open, one-on-one opportunity and slashed the puck past Bear goalie Tyler Steffens.
Pierre and Strobel each have 23 goals for the Pioneers as they head into state.
Steffens stopped 29 of 32 shots while Hill-Murray goalie Remington Koepple stopped 24 of 26.
