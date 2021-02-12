Max Hamstad scored twice, 15 seconds apart, in the second period, lifting White Bear Lake to a 3-1 win over Forest Lake on Thursday evening at the Rangers rink. Hamstad assisted on Lleyton Roed’s goal to open the scoring in the first period, which ended 1-1. The Bears were outshot 13-6 in the second period but took a 3-1 lead with Hamstad scoring at 13:21 (assisted by Roed and Grady Gallatin) and again at 13:35 (assisted by Ethan Moerke). Scoring for Forest Lake (6-3) were Hunter Johnson in the first period and Gavin Middendorf in the third period. Bear goalie Jackson Kohnen stoped 25 of 27 sets and Forest Lake’s Casey Sauve snapped 19 of 22.

