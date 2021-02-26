Eden Prairie scored three goals in the third period to defeat Mahtomedi 5-2 on Thursday evening in Eden Prairie. The Eagles (11-1) are ranked No. 2 in Class 2A and Mahtomedi (6-5-1) is No. 3 in Class 1A. JD Metz scored for Mahtomedi in the first and second periods. The score was 2-2 going into the third when Jackson Blake, Luke Mittelstadt, and Mason Langenbrunner found the net in the first nine minutes of the period. Carter Batchelder scored twice in the first period for the Eagles, who outshot the Zephyrs 42-20.

