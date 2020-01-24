East Ridge’s Marco Troje scored the first four goals of the game and the Raptors (7-10-1) upset White Bear Lake 5-2 on the Bears ice Thursday evening. The Bears (12-3-1) outshot the Raptors 33-19 but were limited to a pair of third-period goals by Lleyton Road and Triston Johnson. Raptor goalie Connor Dokken stopped 31 shots. Troje, a senior forward who has 21 goals for the season, scored on a power play 1:13 into the game and added three goals in the second period. Jack Brown got East Ridge’s final goal.
