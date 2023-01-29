All three local teams lost at Hockey Day Minnesota on Saturday while cherishing their opportunity to play on television, outdoors, in one of the premier events on the state sports calendar each year.
With White Bear Township hosting the 16th annual HDM this year, in an arena constructed at Polar Lakes Park, the local teams and their distinguished invited opponents basked in the attention of the Bally Sports North broadcasting network and a huge crowd braving extreme cold, with temps in the low single digits.
The White Bear Lake boys led neighboring Hill-Murray going into the final minute, but the Pioneers, troublesome even during a rare .500 season, tripped the Bears 3-2 in overtime in the late game.
The White Bear Lake girls were buffeted by neighboring Stillwater, the first-place team in their conference, 8-3 in the morning game
The Mahtomedi boys, taking on perennial Class 1A power Hermantown, stuck with the Hawks until late in the game but the reigning state champions from up north pulled away 6-3 in the early afternoon game.
The first local player to score at Hockey Day Minnesota was eighth-grader Elaina “Squish” Hosfeld, in the first period. She got some attention from the Star-Tribune, telling the reporter, "It made me happy that I scored on Hockey Day, that it wasn't just a regular game. It was really special."
Stillwater, which is 16-0 in the Suburban East and 18-4 overall, led 4-0 after one period and 6-1 after two. Brooke Nelson pumped in four goals, Hunter Reardon two and Josie Lang and Josie St. Martin one each for the No. 9 ranked Ponies, who wore retro jerseys of their school’s 2007 state champion team.
Stillwater coach Annie Cashman said her team was “really, really thankful that they (the Bears) kept it in the Suburban East when they made that choice" to invite the Ponies.
This was a rare occurrence where the Bears fourth-year goalie Maya Marston was not able to keep them in the game. The Bears had some fun in the third period with two goals from sophomore Amanda Smythe, pulling them within 6-3.
Hermantown led Mahtomedi 1-0, 2-1, and 4-3 before shaking off the Zephyrs in the last four minutes, when Kade Kohanski got his third goal, on a power play, at 12:52, and Wyatt Carlson added an empty-netter at 16:35.
Patrick Egan, Cav Bruner and Seth Nelson had the goals for No. 4 ranked Mahtomedi (11-5). The other goals for Hermantown (15-2-1) came from Joshua Kauppinen and Matthew Kauppinen. Shots were even. Zephyr goalie Charlie Brandt stopped 20 of 25 shots, and Hawk goalie Garron Opsahl stopped 22 of 25.
Hermantown, a three-time state champion, is 8-1 against Mahtomedi since they started playing each other eight years ago, the lone exception being huge one, the Zephyrs overtime win in the 2020 title game.
This was Hill-Murray’s fourth invitation to Hockey Day Minnesota, as befitting a four-time state champion with 32 state appearances — although the Pioneers are struggling this year, just 8-8-1 after winning their last three. For the Bears, H-M was the ideal team to invite, being their longtime section rival and just a few miles away, guaranteeing lots for ticket sales.
White Bear Lake (13-4) was outshot 23-18 in a defensive tussle but led 2-1 going into the final minute, with goals by Aiden Welch early in the first period and Nolan Roed at 10:23 of the third period against H-M net minder Jack Erickson.
However, Brady Ingebritson stole it from the Bears. The Pioneers’ senior forward knotted the score at 16:14 of the third period and won it 2:06 into the extra session with his seventh and eighth goals of the season — ending the memorable day at Polar Lake Park and making the Pioneers 4-0 in HDM games.
Jack Stanius and Roed assisted Welch’s goal. Blake Eckerle and Joe Belisle assisted Roed. Leo Gabriel, Bear goalie, stopped 20 of 22 shots. H-M’s first goal, by Boden Sampair, was an empty-netter just 58 seconds into the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.