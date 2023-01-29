rink

The scene at Polar Lakes Park.

 Submitted

All three local teams lost at Hockey Day Minnesota on Saturday while cherishing their opportunity to play on television, outdoors, in one of the premier events on the state sports calendar each year.

With White Bear Township hosting the 16th annual HDM this year, in an arena constructed at Polar Lakes Park, the local teams and their distinguished invited opponents basked in the attention of the Bally Sports North broadcasting network and a huge crowd braving extreme cold, with temps in the low single digits.

